Eurozone economic confidence weakened unexpectedly in June, suggesting that the economy remains weak, survey data published by the European Commission showed on Thursday. The economic confidence index posted 95.9 in June, down from 96.1 in May. The reading was forecast to rise slightly to 96.2.
