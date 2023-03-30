Eurozone economic sentiment weakened slightly in March due to lower confidence in industry, retail trade and construction, survey results from the European Commission showed on Thursday. The economic confidence index unexpectedly fell to 99.3 in March from 99.6 in February. The score was forecast to rise to 99.8.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Inflation Eases Markedly In March - March 30, 2023
- Eurozone Economic Sentiment Weakens In March - March 30, 2023
- U.S. Economic Growth Downwardly Revised To 2.6% In Q4 - March 30, 2023