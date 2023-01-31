Euro area narrowly escaped a shrinkage in the fourth quarter, but the growth remained modest on weaker consumer spending amid high inflation. Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent sequentially after rising 0.3 percent in the third quarter, preliminary flash estimates from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Economists had forecast the single currency bloc to shrink 0.1 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Economy Avoids Contraction In Q4 - January 31, 2023
- Italy’s First GDP Contraction In Nearly 2 Years Sparks Recession Worries - January 31, 2023
- UK Mortgage Approvals At 31-Month Low - January 31, 2023