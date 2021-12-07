Eurozone Economy Expands As Estimated In Q3

The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the third quarter largely driven by household spending, estimates released by Eurostat showed on Tuesday. Gross domestic product grew at a steady pace of 2.2 percent in the third quarter. The estimate for the second quarter was revised up from 2.1 percent and the third quarter rate was confirmed by Eurostat.
