Euro area is on the brink of recession as the economy of the single currency bloc failed to grow in three out of the last four quarters, latest data from the statistical office Eurostat showed Tuesday. Confirming the previous estimate, gross domestic product shrunk 0.1 percent quarterly, reversing the 0.2 percent expansion in the second quarter.
