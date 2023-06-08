Euro area economy entered a technical recession in the first quarter following the downward revisions to Germany and Ireland data.
Gross domestic product shrank 0.1 percent sequentially after posting a similar fall in the fourth quarter, the latest estimate from Eurostat showed Thursday.
