Euro area managed to grow at the end of the year, as initially estimated, raising hopes that the region could avert a technical recession, official data revealed Tuesday. The currency bloc logged a quarterly expansion of 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, which was unchanged from the previous estimate released on January 31, the statistical office Eurostat said.
