Euro area economy stagnated in the fourth quarter, following a downward revision, as positive contributions from the government consumption and foreign trade were offset by contractions in household spending and investment. Gross domestic product remained flat sequentially in the fourth quarter after expanding 0.4 percent in the preceding period, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- German Industrial Output Recovers; Retail Sales Unexpectedly Fall - March 8, 2023
- Eurozone Economy Stagnates In Q4 - March 8, 2023
- Lowe Says RBA Closer To Pause Interest Rate Hike - March 8, 2023