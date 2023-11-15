The euro area economy is expected to recover only moderately after a challenging year during which growth was damped by weak consumption and subdued foreign demand, the European Commission said in its Autumn Forecast, released Wednesday. The EU forecast the 20-nation currency bloc to grow by a modest 0.6 percent in 2023, which is less than the 0.8 percent estimated previously.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Economy To Undergo Moderate Recovery After Challenging Year: EU - November 15, 2023
- UK Inflation Softens To 2-Year Low On Energy, Food Prices - November 15, 2023
- China Adds Stimulus As Economic Recovery Picks Up - November 15, 2023