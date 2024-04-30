The euro area economy expanded in the first quarter after two consecutive declines as all big four economies exhibited better performance, boosting hopes of a sustained recovery this year. Gross domestic product grew by a faster-than-expected 0.3 percent sequentially following a 0.1 percent fall each in the fourth and third quarters of 2023, preliminary flash estimates from Eurostat showed.
