Euro area manufacturing activity contracted for the second straight month in May on falling production and new orders but firms continued to take additional staff, the purchasing managers’ survey results showed. Despite the deteriorating economic conditions, Eurostat data showed that the unemployment rate in the currency-bloc fell to a record low in April.
