Downturn in the euro area manufacturing slowed in the final month of 2022 amid healing supply chains and softening inflationary pressures, final results of the purchasing managers’ survey from S&P Global showed Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a three-month high of 47.8 in December from 47.1 in November. The reading came in line with the flash estimate.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Factory Slowdown Softens As Supply Chain, Inflation Pressures Ease - January 2, 2023
- China Private Sector Sinks Into Deeper Contraction Amid Covid Scare - January 2, 2023
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Manufacturing PMI Data Due - January 2, 2023