The euro area economy came to a standstill at the end of 2023 as initially estimated, but with nil growth the single currency bloc managed to escape a technical recession.
Gross domestic product posted nil growth in the fourth quarter after shrinking 0.1 percent in the preceding period, the flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday.
At the same time, GDP gained 0.1 percent.
