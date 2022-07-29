Eurozone GDP Growth Improves In Q2

The euro area logged a faster growth in the second quarter as France, Italy and Spain fared well despite deepening energy crisis and high inflation, while Germany failed to gain momentum, official data showed Friday. Gross domestic product grew 0.7 percent on a quarterly basis, following the first quarter’s 0.5 percent expansion, preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat revealed.
