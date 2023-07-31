Regardless of the impact of interest rate hikes, the euro area economy expanded more than expected in the second quarter, underpinned by the out-performance of the Irish and French economies, official data showed Monday. Separate data revealed that headline inflation slowed for the third straight month in July on falling energy prices, while the core measure held steady.
