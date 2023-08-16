The euro area economy expanded as initially estimated in the second quarter despite tight credit conditions and high inflation damping demand. Gross domestic product registered a sequential growth of 0.3 percent after remaining unchanged in the first quarter, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Year-on-year, economic growth eased to 0.6 percent from 1.1 percent
