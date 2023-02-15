Reflective of weak economic activity towards the end of the year, Eurozone industrial production declined more than expected and the trade deficit widened in December, suggesting that the currency bloc is not far from a recession. Industrial production was down 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase in November
