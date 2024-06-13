Eurozone industrial production dropped unexpectedly in April on falling intermediate goods output, official data showed Thursday. Industrial output logged a monthly fall of 0.1 percent, marking the first drop in three months, Eurostat said. Production was forecast to grow 0.2 percent after rising 0.5 percent in March.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Industrial Output Falls Unexpectedly In April - June 13, 2024
- Australia Jobless Rate Falls To 4.0% - June 13, 2024
- European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due - June 13, 2024