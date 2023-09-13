Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in four months in July driven by the deterioration in capital goods and durable consumer goods output, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday. Industrial output fell 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in July, in contrast to the 0.4 percent rise in June.
