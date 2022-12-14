Eurozone industrial production declined for the first time in three months in October with almost all sectors contracting as economic uncertainty and higher producer prices took a toll on demand. After rising for two straight months, industrial output dropped 2.0 percent from September, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union reported on Wednesday.
