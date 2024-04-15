Eurozone industrial production recovered in February driven by the rebound in capital and durable consumer goods output, official data revealed on Monday. Industrial production grew 0.8 percent on a monthly basis in February, Eurostat reported. This was in contrast to the 3.0 percent contraction seen in January but matched economists’ expectations.
