A recovery in the euro area industrial production due to higher demand as supply constraints continued to ease along with a fall in commodity prices, and a narrowing in the trade deficit on the back of strong export growth add to signs that the single currency bloc is set for a shallow recession.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Industrial Resilience, Narrower Trade Deficit Signal Shallow Recession - January 13, 2023
- U.S. Import Prices Unexpectedly Rebound In December, Export Prices Plunge - January 13, 2023
- UK Economy Unexpectedly Expands In November - January 13, 2023