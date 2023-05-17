Eurozone inflation rose as estimated in April on higher food and energy prices, while core inflation slowed slightly, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. The harmonized index of consumer prices posted an annual growth of 7.0 percent in April, following a 6.9 percent rise in March. The rate was in line with the preliminary estimate released on May 2.
