Euro area consumer price inflation rose in December, mainly due to the energy-related base effects, while the core measure remained strong despite slowing slightly, underpinning the European Central Bank’s policy stance that it is too early to think of interest rate cuts as there is more work to be done to bring price growth to the 2.0 percent target.
