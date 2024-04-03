Eurozone consumer price inflation as well as core price growth softened in March raising the likelihood of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank in June, which would mark an end to the aggressive tightening cycle seen in the past few years.The harmonized index of consumer prices registered an increase of 2.4 percent annually, slower than the 2.6 percent rise in February, flash data f
