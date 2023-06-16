Eurozone inflation slowed to a 15-month low in May due to the fall in energy prices, final data from Eurostat confirmed on Friday. The harmonized index of consumer prices increased 6.1 percent year-on-year in May, weaker than the 7.0 percent rise in April. This was the lowest rate since February 2022, when inflation was 5.9 percent.
