Eurozone inflation softened as expected in June but services inflation showed no signs of a downward trend, lowering the scope for another interest rate reduction from the European Central Bank. The harmonized index of consumer prices posted an annual growth of 2.5 percent, which was slower than the 2.6 percent increase in May.
