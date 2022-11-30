Eurozone inflation moderated for the first since the middle of 2021 driven by a marked slowdown in energy price growth, however the European Central Bank is expected to deliver another interest rate hike next month given the sticky core inflation.
Inflation slowed more-than-expected to 10.0 percent in November from 10.6 percent in October, flash estimate from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Inflation
