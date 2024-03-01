Eurozone inflation softened to a three-month low in February, while underlying price pressures remained high, strengthening the chances of the European Central Bank delaying its first interest rate cut. The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.6 percent annually after rising 2.8 percent in January, flash data from Eurostat showed on Friday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Inflation Impedes Prospects Of Early Rate Cut - March 1, 2024
- Eurozone Manufacturing Shrinks Further - March 1, 2024
- UK House Price Rise For First Time In More Than A Year: Nationwide - March 1, 2024