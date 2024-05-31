Eurozone headline and core inflation accelerated in May largely driven by higher services costs ahead of the European Central Bank’s governing council meeting next week, when it is widely expected to cut interest rates. The harmonized index of consumer prices posted a faster-than-expected increase of 2.6 percent, following the 2.4 percent rise in April, flash data from Eurostat showed on Friday
