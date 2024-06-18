Eurozone inflation accelerated in May, as initially estimated, largely driven by services cost, official data revealed on Tuesday. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.6 percent on a yearly basis, following the 2.4 percent rise in April, Eurostat reported. The rate came in line with the estimate published on May 31 and it has moved away from the ECB’s 2 percent target.
