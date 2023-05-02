Eurozone inflation rose slightly in April on food and non-energy industrial goods prices, while core inflation slowed marginally, flash data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday. The harmonized inflation of consumer prices posted an annual growth of 7.0 percent in April, following a 6.9 percent rise in March. The rate came in line with economists’ expectations.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Inflation Rises As Expected In April - May 2, 2023
- Australia Central Bank Hikes Rate Unexpectedly Despite Slowing Inflation - May 2, 2023
- Australian Dollar Rises On RBA’s Surprise Rate Hike - May 2, 2023