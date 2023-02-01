Euro area inflation eased to an eight-month low in January on slower growth in energy prices, and the unemployment rate remained unchanged at a lower level, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. Elsewhere, a private survey said the factory downturn in the currency bloc slowed suggesting that the worst of the slump has passed.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Inflation Slows, Manufacturing Logs Mild Contraction - February 1, 2023
- Indonesia Inflation Slows To 5.28%, Lowest In 5 Months - February 1, 2023
- UK House Price Inflation Slows More Than Expected – Nationwide - February 1, 2023