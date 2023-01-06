Euro area consumer price inflation slowed to a four-month low in December on easing energy price growth, but an unexpected acceleration in core inflation pushes the case for the European Central Bank to continue with its hawkish stance. Other economic data released on Friday suggested that recession is likely to be shallower than estimated previously.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Inflation Slows On Lower Energy Prices - January 6, 2023
- Eurozone Retail Sales Rebound 0.8% In November - January 6, 2023
- Eurozone Economic Confidence Highest In 4 Months - January 6, 2023