Confirming the downward trend, Eurozone inflation eased sharply to a 15-month low in May and core inflation slowed for the second month, but the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said more monetary policy tightening is needed. Inflation eased to 6.1 percent in May from 7.0 percent in April, flash data from Eurostat showed on Thursday. The rate was forecast to slow to 6.3 percent.

