Eurozone inflation softened in January as initially estimated, largely due to the falling energy prices, final data from Eurostat revealed on Thursday. The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.8 percent on a yearly basis, slightly slower than the 2.9 percent increase in December. The rate came in line with the estimate released on February 1.
