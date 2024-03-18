Eurozone inflation softened as estimated in February largely reflecting the decline in energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed on Monday. The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP posted an annual increase of 2.6 percent after rising 2.8 percent in January. The rate matched the flash estimate published on March 1. Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco slow
