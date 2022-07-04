Eurozone investor confidence weakened notably to a 26-month low in July, raising fears of a recession, results of a closely-watched survey showed Monday. The investor confidence index slid more-than-expected to -26.4 in July from -15.8 in June, the survey by the behavioral research institute Sentix revealed. After improving sharply in June, the score was expected to fall moderately to -19.9.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- Eurozone Investor Confidence Hits 26-Month Low - July 4, 2022
- Germany Trade Balance Swings To Deficit; Exports Unexpectedly Fall - July 4, 2022
- U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Edges Down 0.1% In May - July 1, 2022