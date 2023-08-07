Eurozone investor confidence improved for the first time in four months in August but the currency bloc is assessed to be in recessionary mode, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday. After falling for three straight months, the Sentix economic index unexpectedly rose to -18.9 in August from -22.5 in July.
