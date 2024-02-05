Euro area investor confidence strengthened for the fourth straight month to a ten-month high in February but the level remained weak due to the negative economic pull from Germany, survey data published by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. Elsewhere, the final Purchasing Managers’ survey results showed that the Eurozone private sector contracted in January.
