Eurozone investor sentiment weakened in August reinforcing the fears of economic downturn as Germany burdens the entire zone with a deep recession, survey data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. The Sentix investor confidence index fell to -21.5 in September from -18.9 in August. The score was forecast to ease to -19.6.
