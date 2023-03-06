Euro area investor confidence decreased more than expected in March as expectations deteriorated sharply despite receding fears of a recession, survey results from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. The Sentix economic index dropped to -11.1 from -8.0 in February. Economists had forecast a score of -6.3.
