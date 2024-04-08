Euro area investor confidence strengthened for the sixth month in a row to reach a 26-month high in April as expectations turned positive for the first time since the start of the war in Ukraine. The headline investor sentiment index advanced to -5.9 in April from -10.5 in March, data from the behavioral research institute Sentix showed Monday. This was the highest score since February 2022.
