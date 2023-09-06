Euro area retail sales fell for the first time in four months and at a slightly faster than expected pace in July, led by a slump in sales of auto fuel, preliminary data from the statistical office Eurostat showed Wednesday. Retail sales decreased 0.2 percent month-on-month in July, which was slightly faster than the 0.1 percent fall economists had expected.
