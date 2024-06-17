The euro area hourly labor cost growth accelerated more than expected in the first quarter, which aligns with trends revealed by other indicators and the European Central Bank’s view that wage pressures are set to remain elevated for some time before entering a downward trajectory next year. Hourly labor cost grew at a faster pace of 5.1 percent on a yearly basis.
