Lending to the euro area households grew at the slowest pace since 2015 and broad money supply posted a marginal growth in January, data released by the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday. Adjusted loans to households registered an annual increase of 0.3 percent, which was slower than the 0.4 percent rise in December. This was the weakest growth since early 2015.
