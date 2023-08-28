Eurozone broad money supply posted its first decline in more than a decade, and bank lending grew at a slower pace in July as higher borrowing costs dampen the growth outlook, official data revealed on Monday. The monetary aggregate M3 dropped 0.4 percent from a year ago after rising 0.6 percent in June, the European Central Bank reported. This was the first fall since May 2010, when M3 was down
