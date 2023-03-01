Euro area factory activity continued to contract in February despite production ending an eight-month sequence of decline amid the easing supplier bottlenecks and improved raw material availability, final survey data from S&P Global showed Wednesday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, fell to 48.5 in February from 48.8 in January.
