The euro area manufacturing activity shrunk the most in three months in March despite signs of positive momentum building in output, new orders and business sentiment, a survey compiled by HCOB and S&P Global showed on Tuesday. The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a three-month low of 46.1 in March from 46.5 in February. At 45.7, the flash reading was even weaker.
