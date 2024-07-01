Euro area manufacturing activity contracted in June amid faster contractions in output, new orders and employment, the latest HCOB Purchasing Managers’ survey data compiled by S&P Global showed on Monday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, or PMI, fell to 45.8 in June from May’s 14-month high of 47.3. The flash score was 45.6.
